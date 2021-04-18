When Surbhi Chandna Admitted To Giving Fake Mobile Numbers To People

Television actor Surbhi Chandna revealed during an interview, that she has given the wrong contact number to several people in the past. Surbhi Chandna is a popular TV actor seen in several TV shows, however, she's most popular for her role in Ekta Kapoor's fantasy fiction show Naagin. Surbhi Chandna, while speaking to the media house, opened about her personal life and more.

Surbhi Chandna admits giving people wrong numbers

Surbhi Chandna, while speaking to India Forums admitted that she has given fake numbers to people a couple of times. She played a fun game called "Never Have I Ever", and during the segment, she revealed that she has given a fake number to people a couple of times for her safety. When asked if she remembers when she had given someone her fake number, Surbhi replied that she does not specifically remember "when". She added that when she visits restaurants or parlours, people do walk up to her and ask her for her number, saying that they have to make a bill. Surbhi shared that during those incidents, she shares her fake number as she respects her privacy.

Surbhi Chandna's instagram

Surbhi Chandna recently made a revelation about her first love, on Instagram. She shared that Zumba (a form of dance-workout) was her favourite and will always remain her first love. She also mentioned her Zumba trainers in her story and mentioned that she was dead-tired towards the end of the workout but it was all worth it.

Surbhi Chandna's shows

Surbhi Chandna gained immense popularity for her role as Annika in the show Ishqbaaz, opposite actor Nakuul Mehta. She received several accolades for her role in the show. She was also seen in a medical drama Sanjivani and portrayed the role of Dr Ishani Arora, in the show. Surbhi Chandna has also made a cameo in the 2014 comedy-drama Bobby Jasoos starring Vidya Balan. Currently, Surbhi Chandna is seen playing the lead role of Bani Sharma, in Naagin 5. She was also seen in Payal Dev & Yasser Desai’s Bepanah Pyaar and featured along with actor Sharad Malhotra.

