When Suriya's Minor Accident On The Sets Of 'Anjaan' Had The Director And Crew Worried

Anjaan is a 2014 Tamil action thriller film starring Suriya, Vidyut Jammwal and Samantha Prabhu. Directed by N Linguswamy, the film revolves around a handicapped man who arrives in Mumbai looking for his gangster brother and learns of the events behind his disappearance. Read on to know about Anjaan movie trivia and how the lead actor of the film Suriya got injured while filming a stunt scene in the film.

Anjaan movie trivia

The lead actor of the 2014 action thriller, Suriya reportedly got injured while shooting for the film Anjaan. According to a report by behindwoods.com, the actor injured his knee while filming a stunt sequence for the Liguswamy directorial. The director of the film stated that Suriya suffered a minor ligament tear when a fighter who weighed about 120 kgs fell from a height on Suriya's leg.

The entire unit panicked about the situation when this incident occurred but Suriya remained calm. After the minor accident, he was seen with crutches for a few days and resumed shooting shortly after his recovery. The director Liguswamy even praised Suriya for his dedication towards every scene in the film and his high energy levels. Another Anjaan movie trivia includes the fact that the film is said to be the fastest film of Suriya's career. After completing the shoot of this particular movie, the lead female actor of the film, Samantha Prabhu also tweeted that the movie was by far the fastest to be shot in her career.

Suriya's films and filmography

Saravanan Sivakumar aka Suriya has appeared in at least 56 movies till now and his popularity in South Cinema knows no bounds. He made his debut in the year 1997 with the film Nerukku Ner but his breakthrough role is said to be in Nandha which released in 2001. Other than films, he also appeared as a TV presenter for several shows including the Tamil version of Who Wants to be a Millionaire and the Star Vijay game show Neengalum Vellalam Oru Kodi. The 45-year-old actor's famous films include Massu Engira Masilamani, Aadhavan, Aaru, Unnai Ninaithu, Mounam Pesiyadhe and Aaytha Ezhuthu.

Image Credits: Suriya Sivakumar official instagram account

