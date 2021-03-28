When Swwapnil Joshi Shared His Version Of 'Tumse O Haseena' And Fans Went 'Dhoka De Diya'

Swwapnil Joshi has established himself as one of the most popular stars in the Marathi film industry. In one of his Instagram posts, Swapnil shared his version of 'Tumse Oo Hasina', a popular romantic song by Mohammad Rafi. In the monochrome reel, Swwapnil lip-synched half of the first paragraph of the song and then asked his followers to complete the lyrics. While his enthusiastic fans completed the lyrics writing "Mujhe Dhoka De Diya" in the comment section, many lauded his expressions and look in the video and many wrote "wow", "beautiful", "You are smart" compliments in the comments.

A look at Swwapnil Joshi's photos

Three days ago Swwapnil Joshi took a moment to reminisce his childhood memories on all of his social media handles. Sharing a rare childhood picture of himself, the Mitwaa actor wrote in the caption "Memories of childhood were the dreams that stayed with you after you woke". In no time, the rare picture went viral on the internet and his fans and followers could not help but gush over his flashback moment. With most people calling him "cute" one even wrote in Hindi that he was just as much cute even today.

Recently he also added a video of the BTS of one of his photoshoots in which he showed off his subtle dance moves. Swwapnil had donned an Indian suit and was seen dancing to AP Dhillon's trending song 'Brown Munde' as he posed for the photos. He wrote in the caption "Cz I Enjoy My Work".

Details of Swwapnil Joshi's shows and films

Swwapnil Joshi debuted in a television show at the age of 9 with Ramanand Sagar's show Uttar Ramayan based on the life of Lord Ram's children Luv and Kush. He has starred in some successful television series like Krishna, Eka Lagnanyanchi Dusri Goshta, Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand, and many more. He made his debut in film with crime-drama Ghulam-E-Mustafa that starred Raveena Tandon and Nana Patekar in lead roles. He has been a consistent face in the Marathi film industry by working on popular films like Mangalashtak Once More, Pyaar Vali Love Story, Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai, and its sequel, and many more. On the work front, he will be next seen in Vishal Furia's upcoming horror film Bali opposite Pooja Sawant and the film is slated to release on April 6.

