When Tamannaah Bhatia Rushed To Nora Fatehi's Rescue On 'Baahubali: The Beginning' Sets

A number of actors have gone through some of the awkward moments of wardrobe malfunctions in the past. Popular actor and dancer Nora Fatehi had suffered one such wardrobe malfunction on the sets of the 2015 film Baahubali: The Beginning. However, it was also revealed that she was immediately helped by Tamannaah Bhatia, who had played one of the leading characters in the film. Nora eventually opened up about the situation herself, describing the potentially difficult situation.

When Tamannaah Bhatia came to Nora’s rescue

While Nora Fatehi has gained immense popularity in the last few years, she had appeared in several other songs beforehand, in small cameos on screen. Among these cameos is Manohari song from Baahubali: The Beginning, where the dancer was seen for a brief moment on camera. According to IMDb, the actor and dancer suffered a wardrobe malfunction in front of the camera while filming the dance sequence. Tamannaah was present on the sets during that shoot, and after the malfunction took place, the actor promptly rushed to help Nora. The filming was eventually completed and the song gained a lot of popularity among the fans.

Nora eventually shared her experience of that awkward moment in an interview with Mid Day. She admitted to the said wardrobe malfunction and talked about how Tamannaah saved her from an embarrassing situation. She described it as “one of the most horrifying moments” that she had ever experienced. She also expressed her gratitude towards Tamannaah for “stepping in” on time. The song takes place in the plot where Baahubali and Bhalladeva head out on a mission together.

Tamannaah Bhatia, though not a part of the song sequence, had a significant role in the Baahubali film series. While the first Baahubali film tasted immense success and popularity, the second film went on to become even more successful and turned out to be the highest-grossing Indian film of all time at the domestic box office. Directed by filmmaker SS Rajamouli, the film starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj and several other popular actors portraying prominent roles.

