When Tamannah Bhatia Spoke About COVID, Relationships And Her Career

Tamannaah Bhatia’s take on relationship, career and life post COVID recovery

Tamannaah Bhatia in the podcast show Beer Biceps was asked what she learnt from her failed relationships, to which she had stated that everyone had a pattern and they were a victim of the same. She had shared that making the same mistake in a relationship was the pattern that led her relationship to fail, but she had to come out of it. She was also asked whether she would wait for a long time to be in a relationship with someone or she would travel with them to which she had chosen the latter option. Speaking about the ideal partner, Tamannaah Bhatia had confessed that one shouldn’t have to walk on eggshells in order to be with them. She had even revealed that the love and romance between her parents had set the bar for her quite high and that could be the reason she hadn’t found a partner yet. When asked whether she experienced a lot of people trying to woo her, she had stated that she had a ‘get away from me’ kind of vibe and that she never really got such experiences overall.

As Tamannaah Bhatia was tested positive for COVID-19 a while ago, she was asked whether she experienced any death thoughts while staying quarantined. Agreeing to it, she had added that her case wasn’t simple and she had some serious symptoms. She had even shared that she was completely a new person after her recovery and she realised that she should spend her time and efforts on things that were really important. The actor had even revealed that she was fat-shamed post her COVID-19 recovery and had expressed disbelief over people's insensitivity.

IMAGE: TAMANNAAH BHATIA'S INSTAGRAM

