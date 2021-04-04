When Tejaswwini Pandit Dressed Up As A Scarecrow And Carved Pumpkins

Marathi film actress Tejaswwini Pandit, in a throwback post from 2019, was seen celebrating Halloween in Texas. The actress had shared a series of photos showing her Halloween costume and also how she had carved pumpkins. Take a look at Tejaswwini Pandit's photos here.

Throwback to when Tejaswwini Pandit celebrated Halloween

The photos were shared on Tejaswwini Pandit's Instagram back in November 2019. In the first photo, the actress showed the pumpkins that she and her kids had carved. The second and the third photos showed the actress carving the pumpkins. The fourth and fifth pictures showed the actress posing for the camera in her Halloween costume. The Tu Hi Re actress was seen wearing a scarecrow costume.

Talking about her experience of carving a pumpkin and celebrating Halloween, the actress had written in her captions, "Tried "Pumpkin Carving" for the First time. Had some intricate design pasted on the pumpkin to carve but ended up making a simple happy face (The small one is made by an expert, it's not mine) The carving was a hell lot of difficult, time-consuming yet I had a blast...Simple Joys of Life U don't need someone to make u happy....u gotta find ur own reason!

I had mine....... Loved the Vibe of Halloween, Kids all dressed up coming on the doorstep for Trick or Treat,

The pumpkin snacks, tasty food, loads of chocolates and good company! P.s I dressed up too!!! As a scarecrow".

Friends and fans react to Tejaswwini Pandit's photos

Fellow actress Spruha Joshi had left a comment on the actress' photos saying "Hello pumpkin". Fans had filled the actress' comment section with heart and heart eyes emoticon and wished her Happy Halloween. One fan had wished the actress and written that the pictures were beautiful and that she looked really cute.

A quick look at Tejaswwini Pandit's career

The actress made her debut in acting in the 2004 Marathi movie Aga Bai Arrecha in which she played the role of the main antagonist. The movie was loosely based on the Hollywood movie What Women Want. She was next seen in the critically acclaimed Marathi movie Mee Sindhutai Sapkal which received various accolades. The actress has featured in various commercially successful movies like Ek Tara, Deva, Ye Re Ye Re Paisa and 7, Roshan Villa.

Source: Tejaswwini Pandit's Instagram

