When Will 'Love Story' Release Amidst The COVID-19 Pandemic? Find Out

Tollywood fans are desperately waiting for the release of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer romantic flick, Love Story. The film has created a massive buzz, however, owing to the ongoing pandemic, the release of the film has been delayed once again. Here’s everything that you need to know about Love Story release date.

Love Story release date

The makers of Love Story previously announced that the Telugu film will hit the silver screens on April 16, 2021. However, due to the exponential growth of COVID-19 cases, the creators have once again postponed the release of the film. Amidst the pandemic, the film had to incur several delays during the production stage and now when the makers were gearing up for the film to hit the silver screen, the situation all across the country worsened resulting in the premiere being put on hold.

Will Love Story get a digital release?

Many have already begun wondering if the creators of the film will release the movie via a digital platform. However, this hasn’t been confirmed or denied by the makers officially. Fans will have to wait for the production house’s official statement to know if Love Story can get a digital release

About Love Story

Helmed by Sekhar Kammula, the plot of the film traces a fiery romance between two youngsters, Monica and Revnath. The duo moves away from their rural Telangana village to the busy city of Hyderabad, in seek of a job to lead a better life. Revnath begins his fitness centre, meanwhile, Monica hunts for a software job in the city. However, with a sudden twist of fate, their lives change completely when they fall in love with each other.

The music score of the film is given by Pawan CH and Love Story marks filmmaker Kammula and Sai Pallavi’s collaboration after the hit film Fidaa. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya is sharing the screen space with Pallavi for the first time ever. The principal photography of the film commenced back in September 2019, in February 2020, the shooting of the film was stalled in Dubai due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus. However, in November 2020 the filming was resumed once again.

(Promo Image Source: Still from Love Story trailer)