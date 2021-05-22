When Will 'Rang De' Release On An OTT Platform? Know More About Nithiin's Latest Movie

Actor Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh's latest movie Rang De was a hit among the audience when it first released on March 26, 2021. The Telugu romantic comedy movie received a rating of 7.3 out of 10 stars on IMDb, proving to be one of the most entertaining movies of 2021. The movie focuses on the love story of a man and a woman who have known each other their entire lives but have different perceptions of love. Here's when Rang De will be released on an OTT platform.

When is Rang De OTT release date?

The plot of Rang De follows the story of Arjun, played by Nithiin, who is the only kid in his neighbourhood and enjoys the attention that he receives from his parents and all the people living in the vicinity. When Anupama or Anu, played by Keerthy Suresh, enters his life and manages to steal the attention received by him, unintentionally. This makes Arjun jealous which later turns into hatred.

When Arjun's plans to flee from his town and go to Dubai get on the verge of being cancelled because of Anu, he takes revenge by telling her parents about her secret plans to pursue further studies. Anu is eventually forced into getting married and she chooses Arjun to be her husband., much to the latter's frustration. The story continues to focus on the two's attempts to lead a happy life and love each other.

Rang De was released theatrically on March 26, 2021, after get postponed from January 14, 2021. The movie's OTT release has not yet been confirmed by the makers. Rang De is helmed by director Venky Atluri who co-wrote the story along with P. Satish Chandra. Aside from Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin, the movie also features Naresh, Kausalya, Rohini, Abhinav Gomatam, Satyam Rajesh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore and many others in supporting roles. According to a report by 123Telugu, Rang De would mark Nithiin's final romantic comedy movie as he does not wish to be termed as merely a "lover boy" in the film industry. The movie was bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments. P.C. Sreeram and Naveen Nooli handled the cinematography and editing, respectively.

Image: Still from Rang De

