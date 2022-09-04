'Where Did All This Time Go?' Dulquer Salmaan's Question In Sweet B'day Note For Wife Amal

Actor Dulquer Salmaan never fails to shower love on his wife Amal Sufiya. The two are often seen vacationing together and giving away major couple goals. As Amal Sufiya turned a year older on Sunday, the Sita Ramam star shared some adorable pictures and penned a sweet birthday note for her.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dulquer Salmaan shared some beautiful pictures with his wife. In the photos, the couple could be seen sharing smiles on one of their vacations. The actor further penned a sweet note for his wife and mentioned how they celebrated at least a 'dozen' birthdays of Amal. He then thanked her for taking care of everything when he is away for work.

The actor wrote, "Wishing my dearest Am, the happiest birthday! This marks a dozen that we’ve celebrated together. Where did all this time go? I’m getting older but you look the same. Thank you for holding fort when I’m constantly away. For making sure Marie has one parent who doubles up as both. For all the new chapters you help write in the book of our lives. And forever discovering the world with me." "I hope you have the best birthday. Just as you like it. Simple, sweet and surrounded by your people and full of love. Happy birthday again boo. I love you long time! (sic)" he added.

Many celebrities reacted to the post and wished Amal Sufiya on her birthday. Kajal Aggarwal penned, "Happiest birthday @amaalsalmaan," while Kalyani Priyadarshan wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @amaalsalmaan !!! And can I say how nice are these photos! who is taking them?!" Raashii Khanna, Sidharth Menon, Vikram Prabhu and more also sent their best wishes to Amal Sufiya.

On Dulquer Salmaan's work front

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen playing the role of Lieutenant Ram opposite Mrunal Thakur, who portrayed his love interest Sita, in the romantic drama Sita Ramam. The actor will now star in the Hindi psychological drama Chup, which will also star Sunny Deol and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The film is helmed by R Balki.