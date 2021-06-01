Where To Watch Anukoni Athidhi? Know More About The Psycho-thriller Film

Fahadh Faasil's Anukoni Athidhi, which roughly translates to The Unexpected Guest, is one of the most successful films of 2019. The movie starred many major actors like Fahadh Faasil, Sai Pallavi, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, and more. Helmed by director Vivek, the movie has a rating of 7.5 out of 10 stars on IMDb. The movie is a dubbed version of the Malayalam movie Athiran. It was recently dubbed to Telugu and released on an OTT platform. Here's where to watch Anukoni Athidhi?

Where to watch Anukoni Athidhi?

Anukoni Athidhi's plot follows a psychiatrist Dr Kannan Nair who has been given the massive task to investigate the workings of a mental health institute. The secluded institute houses some of the rarest and weirdest cases of mental health patients. Little does Dr Nair know that the enormous institution is full of unexpected horrors. The movie was produced under Raju Mathew's banner Century Investments.

Sai Pallavi portrays the role of an autistic child, Nithya who is admitted to a mental asylum by her aunt Lakshmi when the latter finds her sitting calmly surrounded by her family's dead bodies. Lakshmi believes that Nithya had committed the heinous crime. The asylum where Nithya is admitted is owned and managed by Dr Benjamin, played by Atul Kulkarni. Dr Kannan Nair or Vinayan is played by Fahadh Faasil. Prakash Raj too plays an important role in the movie when he makes a special appearance towards the ending. The movie showcases Sai Pallavi and Fahadh Faasil in challenging roles portraying characters with mental illnesses.

The Malayalam movie became a hit among Fahad Faasil and Sai Pallavi's fans in Kerala. The movie is now available to watch in Telugu on two OTT Platforms, Aha and Disney+ Hotstar. Aha announced that the movie would be available to watch on the platform from May 28, 2021.

When the movie was released on Aha, Twitterati exclaimed that they enjoyed watching it. Many said that the psycho-thriller movie was worth watching. Some even pointed out that the last 15 minutes of the film, which introduced actor Prakash Raj, were "worth the hype".

