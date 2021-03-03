Where To Watch Ninnila Ninnila? Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Telugu Film

Ninnila Ninnila is marked as a comeback for celebrated actor Nithya Menen who had disappeared from the Telugu cinema industry for over two years. The movie follows three integral characters who are vastly different from each other yet have many things to learn from one another as well. Dev (Ashok Selvan) is an overseas chef who suffers from muscle spasms and an eating disorder that makes up for his caricaturish behaviour. In an attempt to serenade his colleague Tara (Ritu Varma), Dev takes the help of Maya (Nithya Menen). Here's where you can enjoy the heartfelt romantic comedy movie.

Where to watch Ninnila Ninnila?

Ninnila Ninnila also had to resort to a digital release due to the dynamic nature of the lockdown guidelines. Its distribution rights have been bought by Zee, which means that Ninnila Ninnila streaming can be done on Zee Plex, February 26 onwards. The movie can be rented at Rs 199 on the streaming portal, further guidelines will be described on the site.

Zee Plex must not be confused with Zee5 as they both serve different purposes even though they're both essentially used for streaming. With Zee5, content can be streamed on a subscription basis. Whereas Zee Plex takes the video-on-demand/pay-per-view route where movies can be purchased or rented from them. Since Ninnila Ninnila is a part of Zee, there are chances of it approaching Zee5 sometime later.

When the trailer of Ninnila Ninnila first came out, the movie was compared to Ratatouille because of how similar the setting was. The only exception was the "agony aunt" rat but many argued that Nithya may have filled that spot. The movie opened to a mostly positive reception where critics appreciated the way love, loss and healing were projected through the art of culinary. The movie earned a 7.8/10 ranking from IMDB with a number of people describing the movie as excellent. The downside to the roaring response is that the movie also had to face illegal leaks that may have resulted in a major loss in revenue and viewership for the makers.

