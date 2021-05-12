Where To Watch 'Vitthal Teedi'? Check Out Details About The New Pratik Gandhi Web Series

After giving a highly-lauded performance as Harshad Mehta in filmmaker Hansal Mehta's web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, all eyes were on actor Pratik Gandhi's newly-released series, Vitthal Teedi. The six-episode series is a Gujarati drama with director Abhishek Jain at its helm. Ever since its release on May 7, 2021, the Pratik Gandhi starrer has been garnering heaps of praises from not only critics but also the audience. However, a lot of people have been unaware of where to watch Vitthal Teedi. Thus, read on to find out which OTT platform is Vitthal Teedi streaming on.

Where to watch Vitthal Teedi online?

All the six episodes of the Gujarati web series Vitthal Teedi are available to stream on the newly launched OTT platform OHO Gujarati. To watch all the episodes of this Gujatari drama, one will have to buy a subscription to OHO Gujarati, which is Rs 499/- per year. Apart from Vitthal Teedi, a lot of Gujarati films are also available to watch on the streaming service. Furthermore, two OHO Gujarati originals, i.e. Kadak Meethi and Sambhlo Cho, are also scheduled to release on the streaming platform this month.

A look at the details about Vitthal Teedi's plot, cast and more

Scam 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi plays the titular role in OHO Gujarati's Vitthal Teedi. This Abhishek Jain directorial is based on the eponymous short story written by Gujarati writer, Mukesh Sojitra. The series is set against a rustic backdrop of Saurashtra in the 1980s and focuses on the life of Vitthal Teedi. Vitthal is shown to be a man who possesses exceptional skills in playing cards. He is also shown to be an undefeated gambler who joins the league of biggies to experience city life. Apart from Pratik, the series also stars Ragi Jani, Prashant Barot, Prem Gadhvi, Brinda Trivedi, Jagjeetsinh Vadher, and Shraddha Dangar in key roles. While Chapter 1 or Season 1 of Vitthal Teedi released on May 7, details about its upcoming chapter have been kept under wraps by the makers as of yet.

Watch the trailer of Vitthal Teedi below:

IMAGE: PRATIK GANDHI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.