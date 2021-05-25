Where Was 'Summer In Bethlehem' Filmed? Know About The 1998 Suresh Gopi Starrer

Summer In Bethlehem is a Sibi Malayil directed Malayalam movie that released in 1998. The movie was written by Ranjith while Siyad Koker produced it under the banner of Koker Films. The movie focused on the story of Ravishankar, an incompetent friend to his successful friend Dennis; scroll further to know where the movie was shot and other details about it.

Where was Summer in Bethlehem filmed?

The movie released on September 4, 1998, and was based in the fictional village of Chandragiri in the Nilgiris. According to Bollywood Life, the movie was filmed at the forest hills and farms of Ooty. The movie features the fictional Bethlehem Estates which are owned by the titular character's friend Dennis, which was also situated in Ooty.

More about Summer in Bethlehem

The Malayalam film starred Suresh Gopi, Jayaram and Manju Warrier in the roles of Dennis, Ravishankar and Abhirami, respectively. The movie marked the first glamorous role of Warrier’s career and also featured Kalabhavan Mani, Janardhanan and Sukumari in supporting roles. Summer in Bethlehem also saw Mohanlal playing the cameo role of Niranjan, in the climax sequence.

The movie focused on the life of Ravishankar, a struggling investor who is friends with Dennis, a successful landowner who runs a dairy farm business. The latter owns huge farmland in the valleys, which is named Bethlehem Estates. Ravi has shared falsifying stories of his success with his family, who visit him at Dennis’ estate, thinking they are owned by Ravi himself.

The movie had its cinematography led by Sanjeev Shankar while Vidyasagar composed the music for it. Summer in Bethlehem was a hit at the box office and was partially remade in the Tamil language as Lesa Lesa. According to Rediff.com, the Tamil remake was halted after Koker alleged that Priyadarshan was making Lesa Lesa, without acquiring the rights and permissions. Although, Priyadarshan claimed that Summer in Bethlehem itself was an uncredited remake of the American films Fiddler on the Roof and Come September; the matter was later resolved. The Sibi Malayil directorial was the third-highest grossing movie of 1998.

