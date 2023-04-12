Who Are You?: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares South Stars Struggled To Get Designer Clothes

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently opened up about facing a lack of respect in the industry for being a South actor. The Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu film industries have come up in the last few years after hits such as KGF: Chapter 2, Pushpa, and Kantara have received critical and commercial acclaim. SS Rajamouli was honoured on a global level, and composer MM Keeravaani received one of the highest honours ever by winning an Oscar for RRR’s Naatu Naatu. However, this wasn’t always the case, as Samantha said.

The Shaakuntalam star was in an interview with Gulte. She said that securing garments from designers was a tough task, as they would simply ask, “Who are you? South actor? What south?” However, she pleasantly reflected on the fact that South stars have come far, and have their proper place in the entertainment industry.

“There were times when we south actors couldn’t source garments from designers because they were like, ‘Who are you? South actor? What south?'” Samantha acknowledged that south stars have come a long way from there. "This inclusivity is quite amazing, and we’re now finally where we should be," the Shaakuntalam star added.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu sets it straight on Pushpa 2

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was featured in Pushpa: The Rise, as she danced to the tunes of Oo Antava. However, she said in the same interview that she would not be a part of Allu Arjun’s upcoming film, Pushpa 2. Before a question was even posed by the interview, Samantha quashed any possibility of her being in the film.

“No, that’s not happening if you’re asking me. I’m not doing any song before you get there,” said the Eega star. Pushpa 2 will feature the rivalry between Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Raj and Fahadh Faasil. Rashmika Mandanna is also set to feature in the film as Srivalli.