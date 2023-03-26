Who Is Akanksha Dubey? Bhojpuri Actress Who Allegedly Died By Suicide

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey was found dead at a hotel in Varanasi. According to ANI, the actress allegedly died by suicide. Akanksha Dubey was reportedly found hanging in her hotel room in Sarnath, Varanasi. She was shooting for a project at the location. Here’s everything you need to know about the 25-years-old actress:

Born in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur on October 21, 1997, Akanksha Dubey rose to fame through the social media apps TikTok and Instagram. She used to share her dancing and acting videos on these sites. The actress currently has over 1.7 million followers on Instagram. Akanksha also started a YouTube channel in 2016, where she vlogged about her travels and daily life.

Akanksha Dubey's work front

Akanksha Dubey made her official debut in the Bhojpuri industry at the age of 17 in Meri Jung Mera Faisla and then went on to work in various films like Mujhse Shadi Karogi (Bhojpuri), Veeron Ke Veer, Fighter King, Kasam Paida Karne Vale KI 2 and more. She has additionally worked in the TV show Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyan.

According to reports, the actress moved to Mumbai with her parents when she was three years old. Her father worked as a contractor at a mill in the city. Akanksha’s parents wanted her to join the IPS, but she preferred acting and dancing. She was reportedly dating her co-star Samar Singh. The couple made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day this year.

Akanksha Dubey has shared the screen with well known Bhojpuri actors like Samar Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, and Pradeep Pandey, in several films.