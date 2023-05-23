Who Is Dimple Hayathi, Telugu Actress Booked For Damaging IPS Officer’s Vehicle?

Dimple Hayathi found herself in hot waters after a case was registered against her for allegedly damaging an official vehicle belonging to an IPS officer. The incident was reported out of the Jubilee Hills area in Hyderabad where the car of Rahul Hegde (Deputy Commissioner of Police) was parked in the cellar of an apartment, as per the complaint from the DCP’s driver. After this incident, there has been curiosity building around Dimple Hayathi. Here's everything you need to know about the Telugu actress.

Following the incident, the driver lodged a complaint and based on it, the police registered a case on May 17. The case was registered under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 279 (rash driving) against Dimple and her friend, the official said. The investigating officer (IO) summoned Dimple and her friend to the police station on Monday, and after inquiry served a notice under section 41 A of CrPC on both of them.

Dimple Hayathi's background

Dimple Hayathi is an actress who has worked predominantely in the Telugu and Tamil film industries. She was born in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh on 21 August 1998. While her mother spoke Telugu, her father was a Tamilian. She spent her early years in Hyderabad, Telangana. During an interview with a Telugu news outlet, she revealed that several members of her family have a background in dancing.

Dimple Hayathi’s career as an actor

Dimple’s film career took off with the Telugu film, Gulf (2017). She was only 19-years-old at the time of her debut. Subsequently, the actress appeared in the Telugu film Eureka alongside Karteek Anand and Syed Sohel. Her next acting project was Devi 2 (2019), a Telugu comedy horror film featuring Prabhu Deva and Tamannaah Bhatia. She also featured in a music video in Gaddalakonda Ganesh (2019).

She made her Bollywood debut in the film Atrangi Re (2021), where she shared the screen with Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. She was part of the Tamil film Veeramae Vaagai Soodom (2022) and later appeared in the Telugu film Khiladi (2022) with Ravi Teja. Her latest appearance was in Ramabanam (2023) co-starring Gopichand, Dimple Hayathi, Jagapathi Babu, Nassar, Vennela Kishore, Tarun Arora and Sachin Khedekar. (with inputs from PTI)