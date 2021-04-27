Who Is Director K Vijay Bhaskar's Daughter? Know All About Her

K Vijay Bhaskar is a film director who has mainly worked in the Telugu film industry. He has a daughter named, Syamani. She has ventured into the web industry appearing in a few series and is hoping to make her big-screen debut soon. Know more about the budding actor.

About director K Vijay Bhaskar's daughter, Syamani

Syamani celebrates her birthday on April 16. She has worked in a couple of web series. Her first work was in 2020 titled Insecurities in Love on YouTube. The actor will next appear in Love Dreams, a romantic short film written and directed by Happy Nimmakuri. It is scheduled to arrive later this month. Syamani is also trying for a break as a lead heroine on a feature project.

Syamani is married to actor Ravi Siva Teja. They dated for a few months and initially, Ravi didn't know that she was director K. Vijay Bhaskar's daughter. Syamani and Ravi tied the knot in early 2019. The couple has been quite active on their social media handle sharing pictures with each other. Take a look at a few of their pictures below.

Syamani is a fan of Darren Chen aka Kuan Hong. He is a Taiwanese actor and model, known for his roles in Meteor Garden, My Unicorn Girl, and The Sleuth of the Ming Dynasty. Her favourite food is any chicken dish and her favorite drink is orange juice. She likes winter over any other season and loves slowers and fruity scents.

