Who Is G Marimuthu? Jailer Actor Who Died After Suffering Heart Attack In Chennai Studio

Tamil actor and director G Marimuthu died in his late 50s on Friday. He breathed his last at around 8.30 am in Chennai after suffering a heart attack. He collapsed while dubbing for the television show Ethirneechal and was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

2 things you need to know

Marimuthu was last seen in Rajinikanth starrer Jailer.

Apart from being an actor, he was also a director and a popular YouTuber.

Who was Marimuthu?

Born in Theni, Tamilnadu in 1967, G Marimuthu left his home in 1990 and travelled to Chennai with the intention of pursuing his goal of being a film director. He started off humble, working odd jobs to get through the day, all while harbouring the dream to get on to a film set.

Initially, Marimuthu worked as a waiter in hotels. But his love of reading brought him into contact with the lyricist Vairamuthu. He eventually got a job working with Rajkiran as an assistant director on movies like Aranmanai Kili (1993) and Ellame En Rasathan (1995).

(Marimuthu died at the age of 56 | Image: File Photo)

As an assistant director, Marimuthu went on to work with notable directors like Mani Ratnam, Vasanth, Seeman and SJ Suryah. Kannum Kannum, starring Prasanna and Udhayathara, served as his directorial debut in 2008. Although the movie didn't do well at the box office, it was well-received by critics. Then, drawing inspiration from the 2011 Malayalam film Chaappa Kurishu, he made Pulivaal (2014).

Marimuthu’s acting career

Marimuthu turned his attention to acting in the 2010s and made cameo appearances in a number of Tamil movies. He made his film debut in Mysskin's 2011 film Yuddham Sei, playing a corrupt police officer. As a result of the movie's success, he was frequently cast as a police officer in films like Aarohanam (2012), Nimirndhu Nil (2014) and Komban (2015).

Vishal was impressed by his performance in Marudhu (2016) and decided to cast him in Kaththi Sandai (2016). Marimuthu dabbled in television serials as well, and his portrayal of the main antagonist in Ethirneechal earned him a sizable fan base.