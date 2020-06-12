Who Is Mayuri Kyatari's Husband? Know His Profession, Early Life And Other Details

Recently, Kannada actor Mayuri Kyatari took the internet by storm as she announced her wedding. Mayuri Kyatari has tied the knot with her long-term beau Arun. Reportedly the duo planned a secret wedding along with close friends and family members.

Who is Mayuri Kyatari's husband?

Mayuri Kyatari is married to Arun, who is a businessman and an owner of a private firm. It is reported that Mayuri Kyatari and Arun are childhood friends and have been dating each other for the past ten years. Mayuri Kyatari's caption for wedding video also confirmed the same as it read, '10 years of friendship given a meaning today'. Mayuri Kyatari was tight-lipped about her love life and never revealed much about it. Reportedly, the actor has claimed her wedding to be a love cum arranged marriage as they decided to get married only after getting a green signal from both the families.

Mayuri Kyatari's wedding

Mayuri Kyatari took the marriage vows with Arun as per the Hindu custom early morning on Friday, June 12. Their wedding was held at Lakshmi Venkateshwara Temple in JP Nagar, Bengaluru. In the video, the groom sported a silk Dhoti and a traditional 'Mysore peta' while the bride Mayuri looked stunning in white and maroon silk saree. As per reports, the couple wanted to tie the knot in a grand event, but their plans went for a toss due to the nationwide lockdown restrictions.

As soon as the video hit the wall of her social media feed, it garnered more than 81k views instantly. Her friends, industry peers, and fans flooded the comments section with heartwarming wishes for the newly married couple. Later a few pictures of their wedding went viral on the internet.

Mayuri Kyatari projects

Mayuri Kyatari began her career as an anchor, before making her debut on TV. She became a popular face on television and a household name with her serial Ashwini Nakshatra. Later, she marked her film debut with Krishna Leela which released in 2015.

The romantic drama, directed by Shashank, turned out to be a massive commercial hit. After that, Mayuri Kyatari went on to act in several movies that include 8MM Bullet, Ishtakamya, Rustum and Raambo 2, to name a few. She has several films in her kitty including Pogaru. Actors Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna will also play the lead characters in the upcoming film.

