Who Is Mohan Babu's Wife? Read Intriguing Details About The 'Rowdy' Actor's Family Tree

Mohan Babu is one of the legendary stars of the South Indian film industry. He has become a household name post featuring in more than 500 films. From playing negative leads to bagging honourable awards for his versatile roles, Mohan Babu has dazzled the audiences by delivering umpteen hits on the silver screen. Here, we have listed down intriguing details about the Padaharella Vayasu actor’s family tree.

Who is Mohan Babu’s wife?

The veteran actor first married Vidya Devi who hailed from Madras, Tamil Nadu. The couple shared two kids, including son Manchu Vishnu and Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna. Both of them have now become notable actors in the film industry. With a drastic twist of fate, Vidya Devi passed away, unfortunately. Post the demise of her first wife, Mohan Babu married her young sister, Nirmala Devi. The couple has a son together Manoj Kumar who is also an actor.

Mohan Babu’s son – Vishnu Manchu

Just like his father, Vishnu Manchu also went on to become an ace actor who is predominantly known for his work in the Telugu film industry. Along with being an actor, Vishnu also co-owns the production house 24 Frames Factory. He forayed into the acting world as a child artist back in 1985 with the film Ragile Gundelu. In 2003, he made his full-fledged acting debut in the film Vishnu, for which he has bagged the Filmfare Best Male Debut Award.

His philanthropic work includes being an educationalist at the Sree Vidyanikethan Educational Trust, founded by his father. He is also the chairman and founder of New York Academy, a popular school located in Hyderabad. It is run by his wife Viranica Manchu and father Mohan Babu. Vishnu is one of the sponsors of the Celebrity Cricket League Telugu Warriors.

Meanwhile, sibling Lakshmi Manchu has earned fame overseas as well. She made her acting debut with the American television series Las Vegas. She essayed the role of Sarasvati Kumar and ever since then, the actor is well known for her stints across the regional and international cinema. On the other hand, step-brother Manoj is known for her notable works in films including Donga Dongadi, Attack and more.