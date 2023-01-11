Who Is 'Naatu Naatu' Music Director MM Keeravani? Watch His Viral Speech At Golden Globes

'Naatu Naatu', the upbeat song from SS Rajamouli's blockbuster film 'RRR', won the award for the 'best original song-motion picture' Golden Globes 2023 in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. The song, which beat the likes of Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga, to win the prestigious award is the first time that an Indian and Asian production has won a Golden Globe.

The catchy track has been composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and voiced by singers Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

Who is MM Keeravani?

Koduri Marakathamani Keeravani is an Indian music composer, playback singer and lyricist, who predominantly works in the South film industry. He is the cousin of 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli and music director-singer MM Srilekha. He is also the nephew of Telugu and Bollywood film screenwriter and director V Vijayendra Prasad.

MM Keeravani first began his career as an assistant music director. His first big break as an independent musician came with the film 'Kalki' in 1990, but the film never got released and the soundtrack also went unnoticed.

Congratulations Sirji on your well-deserved #GoldenGlobes award!



I've danced to many songs throughout my career but #NaatuNaatu will forever stay close to my heart... @mmkeeravaani pic.twitter.com/A3Z0iowq8L — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 11, 2023

It was director Mouli's 1990 film 'Manasu Mamatha' that brought him to the limelight and was considered his first released movie. Ram Gopal Varma's blockbuster film 'Kshana Kshanam,' which was released in 1991, made Keeravani an established music director.

Keeravani has also composed music for many Hindi films such as 'Jism' (2003), 'Criminal' (1994), 'Special 26' (2013), and 'Paheli' (2005). He has composed music for over 220 films in various Indian languages.

Awards:

Other than the Golden Globe award for 'Naatu Naatu', Keeravani has won the National Film Award for Best Music Direction for the 1997 Telugu film 'Annamayya.' Apart from these, he is a recipient of eight Filmfare Awards, eleven Andhra Pradesh state Nandi Awards, and a Tamil Nadu State Film Award. He was also nominated for Saturn Award for Best Music for 'Baahubali: The Beginning' (2015).

MM Keeravaani’s Golden Globe acceptance speech goes viral

The video of Keeravaani’s acceptance speech shared by the 'RRR Movie' official Twitter handle racked up over 1.1 million views within half a day. The video of the moment 'Naatu Naatu' was announced as the winner of the 'Best Original Song in a Motion Picture' award has also gone viral with over 6.5 million views.

Watch the moment ‘Naatu Naatu’ won the Golden Globe:

As actor Jenna Ortega announced the award on stage, "And the Globe goes to 'Naatu Naatu' 'RRR'," the 'RRR' team erupted in loud cheers.

As Keeravaani accepted the award, he thanked director SS Rajamouli for his "vision", in his speech.

He said, "It has been an age-old practice to say that this award actually belongs to someone else. So I was planning to not say those words when I get an award like this, but I'm sorry to say that I'm going to repeat the tradition because I mean my words."

Watch MM Keeravani’s speech while accepting the Golden Globe here:

"This award belongs to, in order of priority, my brother and the director of the movie, SS Rajamouli for his vision. I thank him for this constant trust in my work and support," Keeravaani added.

The veteran music composer also thanked the team behind the track including lyricist Chandrabose, along with the stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan. "And NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan for dancing with full stamina for the song," he further said.