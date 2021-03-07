Who Is Tejashree Pradhan? Career, Net Worth And Lesser-known Facts About The Actor

Tejashree Pradhan is a Marathi film and television actor. She has appeared in multiple Marathi language films and television shows, YouTube videos and has been a speaker at Ted Talks. She is currently essaying the lead role in Aggabai Sasubai that airs on Zee Marathi. Read ahead to know more about Tejashree Pradhan.

Also read: Who Is Nishvika Naidu On Bigg Boss Kannada 8? Details About The Actor

Tejashree Pradhan's career

Tejashree made her television debut with Hya Gojirvanya Gharat. Later, she played small roles in Tuza Ni Maza Ghar Shrimantacha and Lek Ladaki Hya Gharchi. In 2009, she made her film debut with the movie Zenda which was directed by Avdhoot Gupte and featured Rajesh Shringapure, Siddharth Chandekar, Sachit Patil and others alongside.

Later, she worked in Sharyat in 2011. In 2013, she appeared in the Lagna Pahave Karu and also made a special appearance in the film Dr Prakash Baba Amte: The Real Hero. Her other popular films include Ti Saddhya Kay Karte, Asehi Ekada Vhave, Judgement and Hajari. She earned huge fame after her performance in Hajari.

Also read: Who Is Isha Malviya? More About This Instagram Influencer-turned-actor

Since 2019, she has been garnering a lot of fame for her role in Aggabai Sasubai. In 2020, she was seen in the film Babloo Bachelor. Apart from this, she has done voice-overs for a mobile application named Go-stories.

Tejashree Pradhan's net worth and more

Tejashree is born on June 2, 1988, in Mumbai, India. She did her schooling at Chandrakant Patkar Vidyalaya, Dombivli and has been graduated from V. G. Vaze College of Arts, Science and Commerce. According to CelebsAgeWiki, Tejashree’s estimated net worth is between $1 Million - $5 Million.

Also read: Matilda Lawler's Parents, Siblings, Bio - Get To Know The Rising Star & Her Famous Family

Tejashree Pradhan's family

Tejashree Pradhan is the daughter of Seema Pradhan. She got married to actor Shashank Ketkar in 2014. The couple parted ways and divorced in 2015.

About Aggabai Sasubai

Aggabai Sasubai stars Nivedita Joshi-Saraf, Girish Oak, Tejashree Pradhan, Ashutosh Patki and Mohan Joshi in lead roles. It is produced by Sunil Bhosale. The story revolves around the life of a woman who is a widow. She faces all life issues with peace. She raised her son and takes care of her father in law but pays less attention to her own well-being. After her son gets married, the show focuses on her daughter in law (played by Tejashree) who strives to bring a little joy in her life.

Also read: Who Is Singer Sunitha? All You Need To Know About The Much-acclaimed Singer

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.