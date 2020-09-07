Who Is Vishal Vishnu? Know Everything About The Actor Who Is Now Engaged To Jwala Gutta

Vishal Vishnu is a Tamil actor who has a huge fan following due to his hit record in films. He is known for his versatility and talent that he brings to the screen. The actor surprised his lady love Jwala Gutta on her birthday and then proposing to her on this special day. The two are now happily engaged and were delighted as he shared the news on social media.

Fans and several prominent celebrities were delighted to hear the news and wished the couple well for all their future endeavours. Jwala has been well recognized due to her amazing performance on the field in regards to her badminton. Thus, here is an overview of Vishal Vishnu and his career.

Who is Vishal Vishnu? Everything you would need to know about him

The actor made his debut into films in 2009 with the movie titled Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu. The movie went on to gain tremendous praise and even garner critical acclaim. Vishal Vishnu went on to deliver a number of films since then. Despite some rocky outcomes in terms of films, the actor managed to cement his place in the industry with equally inspiring hits over the years. Vishal Vishnu also went on to win the Edison Award for Best Debut Actor for the film Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu. He also earned himself a nomination for the prestigious Vijay Award for the same role.

Later in 2012, Vishal Vishnu worked in the film Neerparavai and got nominated for the SIIMA award for Best actor. The film was highly praised and thus Vishal Vishnu received tremendous appreciation from critics as well as fans. Over the years, Vishal Vishnu as an actor has gone through incredible transformation for his roles.

For his debut film, the actor deliberately got himself tanned in order to look convincing for the part. Later on, in the film Drohi the actor gained extra 15kgs to look matured enough for the character that he was playing, according to various reports at that time.

He is now working on an animal drama film with Pulkit Samrat, Zoya Hussein and Kalki Koechlin. The film Haathi Mere Saathi is the movie in which he will be working in for the Telugu audience. The movie is trilingual and is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil with a different cast across languages.

The film has already created a huge buzz for its unique concept and thus people are eager to watch the film as soon as possible. The movie will be based on the relationship between man and animal and will be based on some true events. The character played by Pulkit Samrat in the Hindi version of the film will eventually be played by Vishal Vishnu for the Telugu version of the same. Vishal Vishnu was previously married to Rajini Natraj for 8 years and also has a son named Aryan. The couple parted ways in 2018.

