Who Was Ravindra Mahajani? Marathi Actor Who Was Found Dead At His Pune Residence

Veteran Marathi actor-filmmaker Ravindra Mahajani was found dead at his residence in Pune earlier this morning. He had been residing alone for the past several months. The late actor was 77 at the time of his passing. Over the years, the late actor has starred in several films. He has also directed many projects.

3 things you need to know

Ravindra Mahajani was known as Vinod Khanna of the Marathi film industry.

He made his debut with Saat Hindustani in 1969.

His last theatrical release was the 2019 film Panipat.

Why Ravindra Mahajani was reffered as 'Vinod Khanna of the Marathi Film Industry'?

Ravindra Mahajani, who was interested in acting, started his career as a taxi driver. During that time, he also auditioned for movie roles. The actor eventually gained recognition for his work in Marathi cinema. He was also referred to as "the Vinod Khanna of the Marathi film industry" due to his striking looks and charismatic personality.

(Ravindra Mahajani was a celebrated Marathi actor and filmmaker | Image: Twitter)

His resemblance to Vinod Khanna caught the attention of director N. Chandra, who approached him for a role in his 1986 film Ankush. However, Mahajani declined the offer owing to his 'selective approach' to his craft.

Ravindra Mahajani's notable performances and contributions

Ravindra Mahajani made significant contributions to Marathi cinema. He made his debut in 1969 with Saat Hindustani where he played the role of a police officer. He featured in several romantic songs, including Ha Sagar Kinara, Sumbaran Gao Deva, and Phite Andharache Jaale. Among his films, Devta became popular among the rural audiences.

(Ravindra Mahajani played the role of Sardar Malhar Rao Holkar in the 2019 film Panipat | Image: Twitter)

He delivered notable performances in movies such as Duniya Kari Salam (1979), Mumbai cha Fauzdar (1984), Zoonj (1989), Kalat Nakalat (1990), and Aaram Haram Ahe. The latter became a major hit, while Laxmi Chi Pavale achieved blockbuster status. After a break, Mahajani made a comeback in 2015 with the film Kay Rao Tumhi. His last theatrical release was Panipat which was released in 2019. In the film, he starred alongside Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Ravindra Mahajani was found dead at his residence

The circumstances surrounding Ravindra Mahajani's death remain under investigation. It is suspected that he may have died two to three days prior. The actor's neighbours informed the authorities after detecting a foul odor emanating from his residence. Further details will be revealed following the completion of the postmortem examination. He is survived by his daughter and a son Gashmeer Mahajani, who is also an actor.