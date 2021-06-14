Sanchari Vijay: More Information About The National Award Winning Actor Here

Sanchari Vijay was a National Award-winning actor who worked primarily in the Kannada film industry. Vijay met with a motorcycle accident when he was riding pillion and was taken to the hospital for surgery on 12th June.Get more information about the actor here.

Career

Vijay started out as a theatre artist from Sanchari, a culture centre and unique theatre, which is also popular as an elegant drama troupe. He made his debut in the Kannada movie industry through the comedy movie Rangappa Hogbitna in a supporting role. He gained recognition for his performance in the action movie Dasavala.

Sanchari received critical acclaim for his portrayal of Living Smile Vidya in the biographical movie Naanu Avanalla...Avaluv based on Living Smile Vidya's autobiographical work "I am Vidya". The movie was based on the life of Living Smile Vidya, a transgender woman. It depicts her story of growing up as a boy who embraces her feminine attributes and begins living as a woman and describes the frightful life of the transgender community in Indian society. For his performance, Vijay won the Best Actor Award at the 62nd National Film Awards. He became the third actor after M. V. Vasudeva Rao and Charuhasan to win the National Award for Best Actor for performing in a Kannada movie. He was most recently seen in Act 1978 and two of his movies Aatakuntu Lekakilla and Melobba Mayavi are scheduled to release.

Sanchari Vijay's accident

As per Deccan Herald, Vijay met with a motorcycle accident when he was riding pillion at 11:45 p.m on 12 June 2021 in Bengaluru. It was his friend who was riding the bike, which skidded and hit a light pole in the JP Nagar locality of Bengaluru. Vijay suffered severe brain injuries from the impact and was operated on for his injuries. Early on 14 June, he was declared brain dead by the doctors and his family had agreed to donate his organs. As per the report, the actor was returning after distributing ration kits to needy people.

IMAGE: SANCHARI VIJAY'S FAN PAGE INSTAGRAM

