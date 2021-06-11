Why Anushka Shetty Had To Opt Out Of 'Saaho' Even Though She Didn't Want To

After Baahubali: The Conclusion aka ‘Baahubali 2', Prabhas and Anushka Shetty have undoubtedly become the crowd's favourite couple. After witnessing their synergy in S.S. Rajamouli's masterpiece, moviegoers were eager to see them again in Sujeeth's film Saaho. And their request was granted. Anushka Shetty had been cast in the film, and it was expected that she would portray a stylish and contemporary girl rather than a character like Devasena. And that was sufficient to get fans excited about the impending film. However, Shetty did not make the final cut and the reason is not one you would be expecting. Read on to know the shocking reason why Saaho was not one of Anushka Shetty’s movies.

The real reason why Anushka Shetty was dropped from Saaho

According to reports, the film's producers had requested Anushka to shed those excess pounds that she had gained for one of her films, but because she was unable to do so, she missed out on a major role. According to Bollywood Life, the actor did not want to lose out on the chance to work on the film and was even trying very hard to lose weight. A source close to her had told the media outlet that she was really slaving away at the gym and was trying hard to lose weight. But her weight had become a bone of contention with the crew of Saaho. She was still five to eight kilos overweight to what they wanted her to be for the film and thus she was subsequently dropped.

A piece of Anushka Shetty’s trivia reveals that even director S. S. Rajamouli had asked her to shed the weight she had put on for Size Zero before she had started filming for the second part of Baahubali. While she did not manage to lose the weight, she did not lose out on the film like she did with Saaho. Anushka Shetty was not the first choice for Saaho and the filmmakers had first approached Katrina Kaif for the film but she had turned the role down. They had even approached other Bollywood leading ladies with no success.

Image: Anushka Shetty's Instagram

