Why AR Rahman Visited Australia Before The Filming Of 'Indian' Could Begin; Read

AR Rahman is considered to be one of the most prominent music composers in the country, having created a long list of hit songs during the course of his long career. In the early years of his career, he had composed music for the 1996 Tamil film Indian starring Kamal Haasan, which gained massive popularity among the audience. However, before the filming of the movie could commence, Rahman had taken a trip to Australia with the film’s cinematographer, as per IMDb. Following is the reason behind his visit, along with other interesting details about this film.

AR Rahman’s visit to Australia before Indian movie shoot

AR Rahman had gained a wide recognition for the songs that he had composed for Indian. However, even before the shoot of the film could begin, Rahman was asked to accompany the film’s cinematographer Jeeva, who had the responsibility of hunting for locations for the shoot. The reason why Rahman had accompanied him is to help him find locations that would have a better feel of the music in the movie. The film’s songs thus include several notable locations that match the tone of the music.

AR Rahman was also quite involved with the making of this movie. Indian had a list of popular actors in its star cast, who all were given some of the major roles in the plot. Urmila Matondkar had played the role of Sapna, one of the major characters who had a brief screen time. As it turns out, it was Rahman who had suggested Matondkar be cast in this role. Indian eventually went on to become the biggest box office hit in south Indian films at the time, crossing over 50 crores.

AR Rahman has since composed songs for some of the most popular hit films of various languages in the country. He has been recognised all over the world for his music and has even been felicitated with some of the prestigious awards in the world of music. He had popularly won two Academy Awards back in 2009 for his music composition in Slumdog Millionaire and has also been nominated for his music in 127 Hours.

