Why ED Questioned Vijay Deverakonda: 'Liger' Files Raise Questions Over Foreign Funding

Days after actor Vijay Deverakonda was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate, Republic accessed exclusive details of the actor's grilling over the funding of his 2022 release 'Liger'. Liger, a movie produced by Puri Connects, is under the scanner over an alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, or FEMA, which looks at cross-border transactions.

Sources told the channel that Deverakonda allegedly has political connections, and is linked with multiple real estate companies. In the companies, he is purportedly not a director, but holds shares, and the same is also being probed by ED.

Vijay Deverakonda's remunerations for Liger much less than his earlier movies

Sources also told the channel that among the other questions being dealt with by the ED is--- Why Vijay Deverakonda's remuneration for the Ananya Pandey co-starrer was much less as compared to his other movies?

"There will be some problems and side effects due to the love and affection which you all give. But it is an experience and it is life. I did my duty, by going when I was called. I have answered the questions," Deverakonda said after the hours-long questioning in Hyderabad on November 30. When the actor was asked if he would be called again, he replied "no".

The 'Liger Files'

With no prior project, Puri Connects LLP, as per sources, allegedly received around Rs 60-70 crore for funding the film. Money was received around 2020 from over 100 bank accounts, allegedly benami in nature.

Roughly Rs 20 crore was received from multiple small bank accounts. Moreover, around Rs 10 crore in foreign funding was received, of which the mode of payment and source of transactions is not clear. Liger producer Charmme Kaur was also questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on November 17.

Pertinently, the film was made at a budget of Rs 100 crore, and starred American boxing legend, Mike Tyson. However, it did not do well and the consensus among critics gave it a flop status. It rates 3/10 on IMDB.