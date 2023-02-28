Why Was Jr NTR Absent From HCA Award Show? Organisation Reveals

RRR recently won under four categories at Hollywood Critics Association Awards. While director SS Rajamouli, music composer MM Keeravaani and actor Ram Charan were present at the ceremony to receive the trophies, Jr NTR was nowhere to be seen. Following the event, fans started speculating about the Baadshah star's absence at the award show. HCA has now come forward to explain why Jr NTR couldn't make it to the ceremony in the US.

Hollywood Critics Association’s official Twitter account shared on Tuesday (February 28), "Dear RRR fans & supporters, We did invite N. T. Rama Rao Jr. to attend the #HCAFilmAwards but he is shooting a new film in India. He will be receiving his awards from us shortly. Thank you for all your love and support. Sincerely, The Hollywood Critics Association."

Check out the tweet here:

Jr NTR's cousin Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passes away

Meanwhile, when a fan corrected HCA and pointed out that Jr NTR wasn't shooting a film but was, in fact, unable to attend the event because of the unfortunate demise of his cousin brother Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, HCA revealed what the actor's publicist had told them. HCA tweeted in response, "He was originally shooting a movie which is why he couldn’t attend. His brother's passing happened afterwards and is why he stepped away from the movie. This is what his publicist told us."

Reportedly, Jr NTR had originally planned to depart for the USA on February 20, but he had to reschedule the trip after his cousin and actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passed away on February 18. He will now receive his HCA statuette on his arrival in the US for the Oscar promotions.

After several international accolades including one Golden Globe award, RRR is now gunning for an Oscar in the Original Song category for its track Naatu Naatu. The other nominees against whom RRR is competing are Applause from Tell IT Like A Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, This is Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Oscars 2023 will take place on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre, Ovation Hollywood.