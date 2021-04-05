'Wild Dog': Chiranjeevi Praises Nagarjuna Starrer, Says 'this Is Not Just One Usual Film'

South Indian superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni is overjoyed to receive rave reviews for his latest action thriller film Wild Dog. The film that showed the actor getting into the shoes of an NIA officer, also received appreciation from Nagarjuna's close friend and legendary actor Chiranjeevi Konidela. Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and reviewed the film while hailing the storyline and vision.

Chiranjeevi in awe of Wild Dog's story

Chiranjeevi who had earlier launched the trailer of the film, praised the real-life heroes who work day and night at the borders 'killing and chasing scoundrels.' "I have just seen #WildDog. The operation to catch the villains behind the worst terrorist massacre in the Telugu states was shown as blindfolded. Even more amazing are our real-life heroes, those real heroes who killed that rage and chased those scoundrels."

In another post, he extended his heartfelt wishes to the entire team including Nagarjuna, director Ahishor Solomon and producer Niranjan Reddy for coming up with such an amazing story. Chiranjeevi further added that this is not a usual film and urged everyone to watch it. "This is not just one among the usual films that are released every week. Every Indian, all Telugu people must watch it with pride. Don’t miss this Wild Dog! Watch it!! (sic),” he tweeted.

Directed by Ahishor Solomon, Wild Dog stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dia Mirza, and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles. Nagarjuna plays an encounter specialist with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the movie. Wild Dog had hit the big screens on April 2.

Just a day ahead of the release, Chiranjeevi showed off his culinary skills for Nagarjuna to calm down his jitters before the release of the film. Nagarjuna had thanked Chiranjeevi for 'cooling his nerves' before the release of his film by cooking such a delicious dinner for him. The two together posed for a picture in the kitchen where Chiranjeevi flaunted his hand-made dish while Nagarjuna expressed his delight over watching him cook for him. The story of the film follows the terrorist attacks in India like the Gokul Chat bomb blast in 2007. The veteran actor plays the role of an NIA agent Vijay Varma who workd with his team of best soldiers to defuse the terrorists and their plans.

A delicious dinner Cooked by the megastar himself to cool my nerves for #WildDog release tomorrow !! Thank you For a wonderful evening @KChiruTweets ðŸ™ picture courtesy Surekha garu ðŸ˜Š pic.twitter.com/86FO5aWI1Q — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) April 1, 2021

(Image credit: Instagram)

