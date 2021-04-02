Last Updated:

Wild Dog Review: Netizens Hail Nagarjuna's Action Flick, Praise Its 'thrilling Climax'

Read further and check out Wild Dog review according to Twitterati. The action-thriller gets a green signal from the audience, earns praise for the climax.

Nagarjuna's latest release Wild Dog has been garnering huge attention from audiences since its release on April 2, Friday. The actor and thriller flick is written and helmed by debutant director Ashishor Solomon. Apart from Nagarjuna, it also stars Dia Mirza, and Saiyami Kher. As mentioned in the latest reports by Filmi Beat, Wild Dog's theatrical rights have been sold for approx, Rs 9 crores. As the film gets an affirmative signal from theatres, let us take look at the Wild Dog review according to Twitterati. 

Wild Dog review by Twitterati

One of the Twitter users penned a detailed review of the Nagarjuna starrer. The user spoke about the lead's acting and said that Saiyami Kher, who plays Arya Pandit, bought glamour as an undercover RAW agent. He also praised the music director of the film and the debutant director Ashishor Solomon for his work. Talking about the makers, the user said that the producers continue their selection of different scripts. 

Another Twitter user praised the Wild Dog plot. Here, the user shared stills from the film and complimented the climax of the film. Talking about the same, the user said that Wild Dog's climax will make the viewers grab their seats. Music by S. Thaman is also appreciated by the reviewer. 

A user named RJ Shiv shared the poster of Wild Dog and reviewed the film in a few words. The user said that the thriller is a decent film and praised the film's second half. He called it a one-time watch. 

Another Twitter user reviewed the film in Nagarjuna's favour. Calling Wild Dog 'fantastic', he further added, "I really have been missing a good action flick .. and I got a Hollywood style, kickass power packed, emotional, edge of your seat kinda action film". The user also urged netizens to watch the film. 

More netizens' reactions on Twitter 

 

 

