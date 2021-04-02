Wild Dog Review: Netizens Hail Nagarjuna's Action Flick, Praise Its 'thrilling Climax'

Quick links:
Nagarjuna's latest release Wild Dog has been garnering huge attention from audiences since its release on April 2, Friday. The actor and thriller flick is written and helmed by debutant director Ashishor Solomon. Apart from Nagarjuna, it also stars Dia Mirza, and Saiyami Kher. As mentioned in the latest reports by Filmi Beat, Wild Dog's theatrical rights have been sold for approx, Rs 9 crores. As the film gets an affirmative signal from theatres, let us take look at the Wild Dog review according to Twitterati.
One of the Twitter users penned a detailed review of the Nagarjuna starrer. The user spoke about the lead's acting and said that Saiyami Kher, who plays Arya Pandit, bought glamour as an undercover RAW agent. He also praised the music director of the film and the debutant director Ashishor Solomon for his work. Talking about the makers, the user said that the producers continue their selection of different scripts.
.@iamnagarjuna is perfect fit for the role. @SaiyamiKher brings some glamor as an undercover RAW agent. Team of #WildDog is well chosen. @MusicThaman bgm is a plus. A decent debut for @ahishor. And @MatineeEnt continues its selection of different scripts!April 2, 2021
Another Twitter user praised the Wild Dog plot. Here, the user shared stills from the film and complimented the climax of the film. Talking about the same, the user said that Wild Dog's climax will make the viewers grab their seats. Music by S. Thaman is also appreciated by the reviewer.
Climax seat lo kurcholekapoyela unay scenes— DHFM_Ongole (@dhfm_ongole) April 2, 2021
Congrats @iamnagarjuna garu
Hatsoff to @MusicThaman
..ur back bone of the film #WildDog team #SarkaruVaariPaata pic.twitter.com/27Zpco8Tgo
A user named RJ Shiv shared the poster of Wild Dog and reviewed the film in a few words. The user said that the thriller is a decent film and praised the film's second half. He called it a one-time watch.
#WildDogReview Its a decent Thriller. 2nd Half scored better. @iamnagarjuna is dashing as #WildDog Director #AhishorSolomon did good job. One time watch. pic.twitter.com/FhJjkrG9HK— RJ Shiv (@rjshiv007) April 2, 2021
Another Twitter user reviewed the film in Nagarjuna's favour. Calling Wild Dog 'fantastic', he further added, "I really have been missing a good action flick .. and I got a Hollywood style, kickass power packed, emotional, edge of your seat kinda action film". The user also urged netizens to watch the film.
Just watched #WildDog .. it is fantastic ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥... I really have been missing a good action flick .. and I got a Hollywood style ,kickass power packed, emotional, edge of your seat kinda action film .. Just watch it ðŸ™Œ.. @iamnagarjuna no one else could have pulled this off ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—— Mallikarjun (@veerutherocker) April 2, 2021
#WildDog First Half Excellent and Second Half Decent Racy Movie and Screenplay @iamnagarjuna ðŸ”¥Good Movie and Watchable Action Loaded ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ My Review 3.5/5 ðŸ”¥#WildDogOnApr2nd #WildDogFromTomorrow #WildDog— CHANDU (@GREATCHANDU1) April 1, 2021
Goosebumps ra mamaðŸ™ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥#WildDog pic.twitter.com/7ENiht3843— Akkineni Fans (@Team_Akkineni) April 2, 2021
#WildDog— à°®à°¾à°¯à°¾à°¬à°œà°¾à°°à± ðŸ“£âœï¸ (@rsloya3969) April 1, 2021
Mainly Last Twenty minutes ðŸ‘@iamnagarjuna ðŸŽ‰
#WildDog talk good.. holiday long weekend use avudhi emo— Pandu25 (@Pandu2510) April 2, 2021
Yeah long weekend will result in blockbuster collections for #WildDog— Naughty Necromancer (@NoT_NecRomancer) April 2, 2021
Terrific Film. Its a must Watch. Climax is ðŸ”¥ðŸ’¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ’¥ðŸ”¥
Good First half & Excellent second half.... Nag sir performance ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥— Priya âœï¸ (@Priyawritings) April 2, 2021
Watch it in Theatres for better experience ðŸ‘#WildDog
