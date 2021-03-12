Wild Dog Trailer Released: Netizens Call It 'hard-hitting', Praise Nagarjuna

Telugu star Nagarjuna's upcoming action thriller film Wild Dog is the debut directorial of Ahishor Solomon. The film is regarded as one of the widely anticipated films of the year. The trailer of this film was released by Chiranjeevi Konidela on Twitter. Along with sharing the trailer, he also gave his best wishes to the cast and crew of the film. Wild Dog trailer has garnered over 18K views on Twitter within a couple of hours' release. As soon as the trailer was dropped, Nagarjuna's fans commented on it to praise his performance and shower love on the trailer. Check out their reactions.

Netizens have commented on the trailer regarding how they felt about it. Many have said that Nagarjuna has played the character flawlessly. They also appreciated him taking up such movies which have hard-hitting storylines. One of them also said the movie is sure to be a huge hit and one of them commented that Nagarjuna looked like he was still in his 20s.

Image courtesy- Matinee Entertainment YouTube channel

In a press meet last week, Nagarjuna revealed that the title of the film suits his character, Vijay Varma, perfectly. As his character's nickname in the film is Wild Dog, he said that this species of dogs also can hunt and defeat a lion. He said that they do not give up until their job is done. He further reflected that this is exactly what his character is like. He further elaborated that Vijay Varma will relentlessly hunt enemies and will not rest until he has caught them to has them dead.

Nagarjuna's upcoming film also stars Dia Mirza and Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles. He has played the character of Vijay Varma, an NIA officer who is handed the task of nabbing the terrorist who planted bombs in Hyderabad and this killed several people. He puts together a team and starts investigating. The character in the film does not think twice before pumping bullets into the enemy. The trailer of the film sees many adrenaline-pumping action scenes. It was earlier scheduled for an OTT release on Netflix but since theatres started functioning, the makers decided to release the film in theatres. The movie is slated to receive a theatrical release on April 2, 2021, but will soon be available on Netflix as well.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from trailer

