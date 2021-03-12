Wild Dog Trailer Review: Nagarjuna's Power-packed Action Sequences Give An Adrenaline Rush

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna's upcoming action thriller film Wild Dog's release is widely anticipated by his fans. Much to their excitement, the trailer of this film was shared by Chiranjeevi Konidela on Twitter. While sharing the trailer, he wrote, "FEROCIOUS, PATRIOTIC TALE OF A DAREDEVIL TEAM My brother Nag is Cool & Energetic as ever He is a fearless actor attempting all genres Wish Team #WildDog & my Producer Niranjan Reddy GoodLuck!" The movie is based on the real bomb blasts that took place in Hyderabad. Check out the Wild Dog trailer review ahead:

Nagarjuna's latest Wild Dog's trailer review

The trailer starts with a group of people enjoying local delicacies at a shop. Suddenly a bomb goes off and the people present there are killed. Government officials are seen discussing what answer must be given to the media about this and the minister suggests that the case be handed over to the NIA.

Nagarjuna's character, Vijay Varma, is deemed to be the best officers in the NIA who is also nicknamed Wild Dog because of the ruthless way he kills enemies of the state. There is a scene in the movie wherein he confronts the bad guy who is seen trembling and asking Vijay to arrest him; Vijay instead presses the trigger and shoots the guy in the head. Throughout the trailer, he is seen encountering several bad guys. Dia Mirza plays the character of Vijay's wife Priya Varma. She says that her husband might be the 'wild dog' for the media or the department, but never for her.

The suspects of finding the person who causes the blasts zeroes on Riyaz Bhai. A religious preacher is also suspected who is under the protection of ISI. The team reaches a snow-clad area where they again engage in power-packed action sequences with the enemies.

Wild Dog trailer is extremely thrilling and that itself keeps viewers on the edges of their seats. Nagarjuna looks flawless as the NIA officer and the action scenes are definitely worth watching. The music is also pumping and Nagarjuna's dialogues are the icing on the cake. He is also determined to find out who planted the bombs and punish the culprits. This is Ashishor Solomon debut directorial and also stars Saiyami Kher in a pivotal role as well. The film is slated to release on April 2, 2021.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from the trailer