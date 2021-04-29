Will Keerthy Suresh Play Jayam Ravi's Elder Sister In 'Ponniyin Selvan's Cast?

A brand new poster of Keerthy Suresh in Ponniyin Selvan's poster raised speculation of the Rang De actor joining the movie helmed by Mani Ratnam. Suresh was dressed as Kundhavai, the older sister of Ponniyin Selvan or Arulmozhi Varman, played by Jayam Ravi. The graphic designing firm that released the poster has responded to the speculations.

The picture showed Keerthy Suresh decorated with gold ornaments and draped in a yellow saree. The poster had the production company's name, the official movie logo and other details placed in a manner that made it feel like an authentic poster of the movie. "Presenting Keerthy Suresh as Kundhavai from the epic Ponniyin Selvan", wrote Pixel Draw Media, the graphic designing company.

The publicity designer firm solved all the speculations and doubts posed by Ponniyin Selvan and Keerthy Suresh's fans. They said that the movie poster was only fictitious and was fan art for the upcoming film. The team wrote, "To clear all the speculations and confusions regarding the previous creative, which was released by us, and which is circulating online is purely an 'Imaginary Fanmade Poster' which is a part of an 'Imaginary Character Series' for the film Ponniyin Selvan and 'it's not an official poster.'" According to the clarification, fans can expect many other characters from Ponniyin Selvan as Imaginary representations.

Keerthy Suresh as Kundhavai in 'Ponniyin Selvan's cast poster

Pixel Draw Media clears doubts on Keerthy Suresh's poster

Ponniyin Selvan's cast

Ponniyin Selvan is an upcoming movie starring Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Jayaram, Trisha and many others. Karti plays Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is selected for the role of Nandhini or Mandakini Devi. In the movie, Trisha is finalised to play Kundhavai, Jayam Ravi's characters older sister. Trisha confirmed that she would be playing the role in the Mani Ratnam film in October 2020.

Ponniyin Selvan will be released in 2022 in Tamil. The movie is directed by Mani Ratnam, who has also written the story. He will also be a part of the panel of producers along with Allirajah Subaskaran. Ponniyin Selvan is based on the novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy.