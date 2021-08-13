Will 'KGF Chapter 2' Accept Offer Of A Whopping ₹255 Crores For An OTT Release?

With the raging pandemic at hand, several films have either delayed their release or opted for a release on an online streaming platform. As per a report by Koimoi, KGF Chapter 2, starring Yash seems to be headed to make a deal for an OTT release. The film will also features Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in lead roles.

Yash's KGF Chapter 2

The film will be backed by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. The Hindi rights of the film have been given to Excel Entertainment, a company founded by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The film has seen a number of delays owing to the pandemic, but the question remains if KGF Chapter 2 is headed for a digital release?

According to reports published by Koimoi, an online streaming giant has offered a massive sum of Rs 255 Crores to the team of KGF Chapter 2. The huge amount offered may make the team seriously consider heading for a digital release, similar to most films in current times. However, whether viewers can expect to watch the film in the comfort of their home still remains an important question.

As per Koimoi, Ritesh Sidhwani reportedly mentioned that makers of KGF Chapter 2 were insistent on waiting for theatres to open. He also mentioned that the film’s audience is Indians across the country.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 is a period action film. It is the sequel to the 2018 film KGF Chapter 1. Neel won an award for Best Director at the eighth South India International Movie Awards and at the Zee Kannada Hemmeya Kannadiga Awards for his work in the first instalment of the film. The director received a lot of fame after the release of his film, Ugramm, went on to win the Best Debutant Director Award.

As the film stars superstar Yash, fans await a glimpse of their favourite action hero for the film to release. Yash was also seen on-screen when he took on roles in Moggina Manasu, Kallara Santhe, Mr and Mrs Ramachari and many more. He has also taken home awards for his stellar performances.

