Lokesh Kanagaraj To Direct Rajinikanth In Thalaivar 171? Director Answers

Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Leo, starring Vijay. During a press conference, the director was asked about his next film, which is rumoured to be with Rajinikanth. Not only did he reveal details about this, but also about Kaithi's sequel.

Lokesh Kanagaraj to team up with Rajinikanth?

Rumours have been rife that the superstar will be headlining director Lokesh's next film. Recently, during the interaction with the media, the director was asked again about the collaboration. He said he cannot say anything about it. And added that an announcement will be made by the production house if something happens.

(Rajinikanth is rumoured to quit acting after Thalaivar 171 | Image: Twitter)

However, Leo's director revealed that he has started working on his next film, which is tentatively titled Thalaivar 171. If the reports about Lokesh and Rajinikanth coming together for a film turn out to be true, then it will be their first film together. Also, it is rumoured that it will be Rajinikanth's last film.

Babu Antonu on Rajinikanth joining Lokesh Kanagaraj's next

In an interview with a Malayalam news channel, the actor shared that he will be joining the star cast of director Lokesh's next film. He also revealed that the project also stars Rajinikanth. The film will mark the second collaboration between the actor and director after their upcoming film, Leo.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is gearing up for Leo

The director is looking forward to the release of his action-thriller drama Leo, starring Vijay. Produced by S. S. Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studio, the film also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Mysskin in pivotal roles. The film is slated to hit theatres on October 19.