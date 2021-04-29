Will Nayanthara Be A Part Of Ajay Kumar's 'Matru Devo Bhava' Remake?

Ajay Kumar’s directorial Matru Devo Bhava is one of the successful Telugu films bankrolled by KS Rama Rao. The film released almost 3 decades ago and now rumours are riff that this Telugu film is up for a remake. Multiple media reports have stated that both KS Rama Rao and Ajay Kumar will team up once again for creating the reboot version of the film.

According to Hans India, director Ajay Kumar expressed that he would love to make the remake film with Nayanthara in the lead role. The report states that South Indian star Nayanthara is the maker’s first choice. However, Keerthy Suresh and Anushka are always in talks for the role. The producers are yet to take a call on this project. Hence, cast details and plot details of his remake film can only be confirmed once the makers reveal an official statement.

About the film, Matru Devo Bhava

Released in 1991, Matru Devo Bhava is a Telugu drama film. Starring Madhavi and Nassar in the lead role, the movie has won the National Film Award in the Best Lyrics category given by Veturi Sundararama Murthy for the song a Raalipoye Puvva. The movie has also won the Filmfare Award for the Best Film category. Such was the success of the film that it was later dubbed as Thaai Ullam. For the unversed, Matru Devo Bhava was itself a remake of the Malayalam movie titled Akashdoothu by Sibi Malayil.

About Matru Devo Bhava’s plot

The plot of the movie revolves around the life of Satyam and Sarada who live a decent life and have four kids together. However, the couple grew up in an Ashram, and hence Sarada always wants her children to grow up in a family environment. When Sarada is eve teased by a goon, husband Satyam beats him up to teach him a lesson.

However, the angry fight turns Sarada’s life upside down. To avenge the humiliation, the goon kills Satyam in cold blood leaving his wife and kids alone. Destiny also takes an unfortunate twist, when Sarada is diagnosed with cancer and her kids are up for adoption.

