Will Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam' Box Office Beat His Previous 'Baahubali' 'Saaho' Records?

Prabhas is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Radhe Shyam, in which he will take on the lead role alongside Pooja Hegde. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on March 11, 2022, and a day ahead of its release, fans wonder if the upcoming film will surpass the actor's films' earlier box office gains. Here is some more information about the actor's previous films and how much they minted at the box office.

Radhe Shyam box office

Ahead of the release of Radhe Shyam, fans have been speculating how much the film will manage to earn at the box office. The actor is well-known for his role in the hit film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which set the record for best opening weekend. Although all the films from the Baahubali franchise hit record numbers, it was Baahubali 2: The Conclusion that surpassed them all. According to analysis Taran Adarsh, The film hit the ₹ 100 cr mark on the third day of its release itself and only soared higher from there. By the time the film has been in the theatres for a little over a month, it had minted ₹ 500 cr on day 34, making it a record several films have found hard to beat.

#Baahubali2 [#Hindi] benchmarks... A record that remains unbroken to this day...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 2

₹ 100 cr: Day 3

₹ 150 cr: Day 4

₹ 200 cr: Day 6

₹ 250 cr: Day 8

₹ 300 cr: Day 10

₹ 350 cr: Day 12

₹ 400 cr: Day 15

₹ 450 cr: Day 20

₹ 475 cr: Day 24

₹ 500 cr: Day 34 pic.twitter.com/mBC13N2b9T — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 27, 2020

Prabhas then shared the screen with Shraddha Kapoor as the duo took on the lead roles in Saaho, which is also one of the actor's notable performances. The film minted over ₹ 424 cr in two weeks of its release worldwide and the soaring success of the film was hailed by many.

From Unstoppable to now Unbeatable!!! #SAAHO has set the BO on fire!🔥

Collects 424Cr+ in 2 weeks worldwide 💥💥💥



Book tickets here : https://t.co/3g8zydBuXu #SaahoInCinemas pic.twitter.com/yyMcW1HPH5 — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) September 13, 2019

As Prabhas' films have done exceedingly well in the past, fans wonder what the Radhe Shyam box office will look like once the film hits the big screen on March 11, 2022. The recently released Radhe Shyam trailer piqued fans' interest in the film as they lauded Prabhas and Pooja Hegde for their performances and could not wait to watch the movie on the big screen. Prabhas is seen taking on the role of Vikramaditya in the film, who has the ability to read people's destinies. However, things change for him when he falls head over heels in love with Pooja Hegde's character, Dr. Prerana, and much put up a tough fight to change his destiny.

Image: Twitter/@Sama_Gautham_, @fanof_prabhas_, Instagram/@actorprabhas