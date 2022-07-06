Wimbledon Shares Post Of Roger Federer With Vijay's 'Vaathi Coming' Twist to It; See Post

South superstar Thalapathy Vijay's song Vaathi Coming from his blockbuster film Master has always been a fan favourite from the time it was released. The song is still fresh in the minds of the audience and the craze around it has still not faded.

However, after several celebrities won hearts on the internet by sharing videos of grooving to the chartbuster song, it seems like the Vaathi Coming fever has now taken over Wimbledon. Recently, a post shared by Wimbledon on Sunday showed Tennis legend Roger Federer's pic with a Vaathi Coming twist to it.

Vaathi Coming fever took over Wimbledon's Facebook

Tamil cinema fans all around the globe rejoiced after the official Facebook handle of Wimbledon decided to cash in on the massive popularity of Vaathi Coming. In a post shared by Wimbledon, Roger Federer was seen making an appearance at the All England Club. The 20-time Grand Slam champion was dressed in a formal suit as he made his way to the event with his security team. However, what caught netizens' attention was the post's caption that read, "Vaathi Coming."The post has gone viral on the internet and has created a tremendous buzz online.

Here, take a look:

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans couldn't resist reacting. One of the fans wrote, "South Indian takeover has reached even Wimbledon! Welcome home Maestro. Wimbledon seemed a bit dull without you." while another wrote, "Nice to hear a Tamil word from Wimbledon. Vaathi means Master, Teacher or Professor. Tamil is the oldest surviving language in the world". The other user wrote, "Real vaathi is back to Wimbledon."

For the unversed, Federer attended the SW19 to watch Sunday's proceedings along with the parade of former Wimbledon titleholders to celebrate the centenary of the Centre Court. Photos of Roger attending the event has gone viral on the internet.

More about the song Vaathi Coming

The song Vaathi Coming was released in January 2021 from the Vijay starrer film Master. The track has garnered over 350 million views and more than three million likes on YouTube as of now. It was composed by Anirudh Ravichander while Gaana Balachander penned the lyrics. Master starred Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in lead with Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj taking on supporting roles.

Image: insta/@rogerfederer/@thalapathy__vijay