Kerala State Women's Commission Registers A Case Against Sreenivasan; Read Details

According to media reports, the Kerala State Women’s Commission (KSWC) has registered a case against Malayalam actor Sreenivasan. The Kerala State Women’s Commission (KSWC) registered a case against Sreenivasan for his alleged comments about Anganwadi teachers. The reports also added that he made this comment publicly in a media interview.

The case against Sreenivasan by The Kerala State Women’s Commission (KSWC)

Kerala State Women’s Commission member told a leading daily that she had registered a case and have opened an enquiry against Sreenivasan based on a petition filed by several Anganwadi teachers. She said that petitioners felt, Sreenivasan’s alleged comments against Anganwadi teachers were gender insensitive and misogynist. According to the reports, Malayalam actor, Sreenivasan had said that women with no other jobs become Anganwadi teachers.

The reports also said that Sreenivasan felt children who are taught by the substandard also become substandard in the future. Talking about the students and teachers in foreign countries, Sreenivasan had said that the young children there are taught by highly qualified people who have studied psychology, the reports added.

The report by a leading daily said that Sreenivasan’s these alleged comments had hurt them. The remarks had gone viral on social media and had shown Anganwadi teachers in poor light, said the complainants. The Malayalam actor Sreenivasan was contacted by the leading daily to talk about this whole issue.

Sreenivasan said that he had not meant to be insensitive to Anganwadi teachers or women. Talking about his comments going viral on social media, he said that he had not seen the social media version of his speech. He feels that it is likely that anonymous people could have twisted his words or quoted him out of context. Talking about the complaint against him, Sreenivasan told the daily that he was not aware of this case and hopes to defend himself against the accusations.

Sreenivasan's movies

During his career, Malayalam actor Sreenivasan has acted in over 200 movies. He is known for his comical performances in movies. Apart from being an amazing actor, Sreenivasan is also a talented screenwriter, director and producer too. His 1998 movie Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala went on to win the national award for best film on other social issues. Sreenivasan has written the screenplay for films like Odaruthammava Aalariyam, Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam, Gandhinagar 2nd Street, Nadodikkattu, Pattanapravesham, etc.

