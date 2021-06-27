World Fathers' Day 2021: Malayalam Movies That Showcase Complex Father-son Bonding

The relation between father and son is always complex yet endearing and filled with warmth and affection in its own way. Over years, Malayalam cinema has given its audience some exceptional movies about the unique father-son bonds and stories that still prevail in viewers' hearts. As we celebrated World Fathers' Day 2021 on Sunday, June 20, let's take a look at Malayalam movies that showcased complex father-son relationships.

Malayalam movies that showcase complex father-son relationships

Kireedam

Kireedam was released in 1989, during the 'Golden Period' in Malayalam cinema and Mohanlal received heaps of praises for his realistic performance. The movie was about an honest police constable who wants his son Sethumadhavan to join the police force. However, the situation starts to fall apart when Sethumadhavan clashes with a gangster to save his father. He gets arrested and his father disowns him. The film won Mohanlal a National Film Award- Special Mention for marvelously portraying young man's agony and pain in a unique style. This was the first Mohanlal film to be remade in six languages.

Spadikam

The 1995 Malayalam action drama film Spadikam featured Thilakan, Urvashi Spadikam Gorge, Lalitha, Rajan Dev, Silk Smitha, Nedumudi Venu, Chippy, and V.K. Sreeraman along with Mohanlal. One of filmmaker Bhadran's masterpieces, the film follows a local goon and a quarry owner Aadu Thoma who is the son of retired school headmaster Chacko, the President's medal winner in mathematics. The film shows the younger self of Aadu and how he ran away from home after he could not meet up to his father's high expectations and always appearing as a disappointment for him. The role won Mohanlal several accolades including Kerala State Award for Best Actor and the film was the highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year.

Karunyam

The 1997 film Karunyam may not have received huge success at the box office but it was a highly critically acclaimed movie and one of the best ones written by the late A.K. Lothidas. The film showed Murali as Gopinath Nair who faces many challenges since he is the only breadwinner in his family and things worsen when he loses his job. The film shows a nuanced portrayal of a stressed yet loving father who sacrifices everything for his family.

Samantharangal

Samantharangal shows actor Balachandra Menon as Ismail, an honest station master of a small town in Kerala. He disapproves of his son Najeeb's idea of starting his own business and asks him to concentrate on his studies. Najeeb leaves the house and gets brainwashed by a political leader to join politics in order to achieve his dreams. Najeeb takes part in a political stunt to do a complete railway lockout which leads to a tragic loss for his family. Balachandra, who is also the writer, director, and producer of the film won several accolades including two National Film Awards and a Kerala State Award.

