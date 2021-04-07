World Health Day: Celebrities From Regional Cinema Who Celebrated This Day

The World Health Day is a global health awareness day celebrated every year on April 7. Several celebrities of regional cinema took to their social media accounts to spread awareness about health on this day. From Samantha Akkineni to R Madhavan, here's a list of celebrities from regional cinema that used their social media reach to spread awareness about World Health Day.

Celebrities from regional cinema who celebrated World Health Day

Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram account to celebrate World Health Day. She shared a post on her Instagram story that said, "As we listen deeper to our bodies and elevate our health as a value in our lives, we walk the earth attuned, resilient and nourished - Chris Advansun". Take a look at her post below.

Source: Samantha Akkineni's Instagram stories

R Madhavan

R Madhavan took to his Twitter account to celebrate World Health Day. The actor talked about the mental and physical being of the people that are affected by leprosy. Take a look at his tweet below.

Namrata Shirodkar

Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram to share a post regarding World Health Day. The actor talked about maintaining a safe distance and following all the safety norms in the pandemic. In the caption, she wrote, "Keeping ourselves and others safe from the COVID-19 virus is a collective responsibility we all own. Wear a mask, sanitize, keep a distance. Health is and will always be of paramount importance! #WorldHealthDay". Take a look at her post below.

Raashii Khanna

Raashii Khanna took to Twitter to celebrate World Health Day. She shared a photo of herself through which she reminds everyone to breathe. In the caption, she wrote, "Breath.. the most underrated creation of the creator. Inhale. Exhale. #WorldHealthDay". Take a look at her tweet below.

Breath.. the most underrated creation of the creator.

Inhale. Exhale.#WorldHealthDay pic.twitter.com/VI3gSlOlNa — Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) April 7, 2021

Akkineni Nagarjuna

Akkineni Nagarjuna took to his Twitter account to celebrate World Health Day. In the tweet, he wrote, "Today is world health day!! In these difficult times of #COVID19 do remember to take care of your loved ones and yourself #WorldHealthDay". Check out his tweet below.

Today is world health day!! In these difficult times of #COVID19 do remember to take care of your loved ones and yourself ðŸ™ðŸ¼ #WorldHealthDay — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) April 7, 2021

Rakul Preet

Rakul Preet took to her Instagram account to celebrate World Health Day. In the caption, she wrote, "A healthy outside starts from the inside . It’s not about just hitting the gym or looking lean but feeling good about yourself at all times. Choose activities you like doing, let yourself soak in the beauty of nature , feed your body, mind and soul with healthy thoughts and remember keep the inner child in you kicking always ! Be crazy, be fun, be random but always be happy". #HAPPYWORLDHEALTHDAY â¤ï¸#healthybodyhealthymind #healthymindhealthyyou"> Take a look at her post below.

Genelia D'Souza

Genelia D'Souza took to her Instagram account to celebrate World Health Day. The actor shared a photo and wrote, "Your health is in your hands". Check out her post below.

Source: Genelia D'Souza's Instagram stories

Promo Image Source: Samantha Akkineni/ Raashi Khanna's Instagram

