World Of 'Sarpatta Parambarai' Starring Arya & Co Unveiled, Prep Gives Fans 'goosebumps'

The makers shared the world of 'Sarpatta Parambarai' starring Arya & co on social media and the video of the prep of the team gave fans 'goosebumps'

youtube/Neelam Productions

After two films with Rajinikanth, where the spotlight was majorly on the superstar, Pa Ranjith presents multiple protagonists in his next Sarpatta Parambarai. This was brilliantly introduced in a teaser of the Tamil film that featured Arya and the other actors, in what seemed to be an intense film revolving around boxing. The ‘introduction to the world of Sarpatta Parambarai’ was unveiled by the makers, detailed the numerous efforts being taken by the team for their physique and to pack a punch.

Sarpatta Parambarai teaser 

The teaser features the characters of Arya as Kabilan as well as the characters of Vetriselvan, Vembul, Raman, Dancing Rose and Meeran, who are playing the roles of boxers in the movie. Right from their intense fitness regime, practice for the boxing sequences, in both punching and ducking, their preparation did not seem easy. 

The other characters like Rangan Vaathiyar, Mariamma, Bakkiyam, Lakshmi,  Kevin aka Daddy, Durakannu Vaathiyaar, Thaniga, Roni Chandra contractor, Tiger Garden Thanganam, Manjaa Kannan too play pivotal characters, that seemed to support the ‘boxer’ clans. 

Though the video is filled with numerous behind-the-scene moments with Ranjith being seen directing them as per his vision, the teaser video ends with a scene from the film, what seemed like villagers crowding a local stadium, as the announcement of the clash between the Sarpatta and Idiyappa class is announced. 

The makers stated that the movie will be ‘soon in theatres’ and that the trailer is also gearing up for release soon.

Netizens were impressed with visuals and hailed the efforts that they took while stating that they received ‘goosebumps.’ They also hoped the movie is recognised and wins awards.

Sarpatta Parambarai also stars Kalaiyarasan, John Kokken, Santhosh Prathap Shabeer Kallarakkal, Dushara Vijayan, Pasupathy, Anupama Kumar, Sanchana Natarajan, John Vijay, Kaali Venkat, among others.  

 

 

