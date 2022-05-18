'Would Love To Work With Prabhas': Malavika Mohanan Says She's Biggest Fan Of 'Baahubali'

Actor Malavika Mohanan, who is an avid social media user, often keeps her fans updated about her personal as well as professional life. The 28-year-old actor recently initiated an interaction session (Ask Malavika) with her followers on the micro-blogging site, Twitter where she answered some of the interesting questions asked by the netizens. She even confessed that Prabhas-starrer Baahubali is one of her favourite films so far.

Malavika Mohanan says she is the 'BIGGEST' fan of Baahubali

While replying to a question asked by a fan, Malavika Mohanan said that she is the biggest fan of Baahubali and she may have watched the film at least 10-15 times. The Master actor also praised Prabhas in the film and expressed her zeal to work with the Radhe Shyam actor. The tweet made by Mohanan read, "So I don’t think a lot of people know this about me but I am the BIGGEST fan of Baahubali! Like I would’ve watched both the parts at least 10-15 times I loved Prabhas in the film & would love to work with him!"

Mohanan to share the screen with Prabhas in Raja Deluxe: Reports

Pinkvilla recently reported that Malavika Mohanan has been finalised as the leading lady for Raja Deluxe, starring Prabhas in the lead role. It was also reported that Mohanan had hinted at the idea of doing a big Telugu film in the past and now, she is really excited to commence work on this project with the Baahubali actor.

Malavika Mohanan reveals she is a 'big fan' of Yash

Not only Prabhas, but the actor even expressed her desire to work with KGF fame Yash, revealing that she is his huge fan. She went on to say that it was 'inspiring to see his journey' and hoped her wish comes true soon. The tweet made by Malavika read, "I have been a big fan of Yash even before KGF part 1 released & always believed he would make it big! So happy and inspiring to see his journey and see him shine like this! I hope to get to work with him soon."

A fan asked Malavika about her views on Thalapathy Vijay. She answered, "I think I’ve said so much about him by now that everyone knows he’s my favourite. But here, saying again in case anybody’s forgotten- he always will be very special to me & will always always be my favourite no matter where I am or who I am working with."

