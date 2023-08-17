Yalla Habibi: Nivin Pauly Grooves To Arabic Beats In Ramachandra Boss & Co First Single

Nivin Pauly is currently gearing up for his much-anticipated movie titled Ramachandra Boss & Co. The film is helmed by Haneef Adeni. Recently, the makers dropped the first single from the movie featuring the actors grooving to the peppy beats..

3 things you need to know

Ramachandra Boss & Co marks the second collaboration between Nivin and Haneef after Mikhael.

The movie is touted to be a heist comedy.

The first single of Ramachandra Boss & Co has an Arabic dfeel.

Nivin Pauly grooves to the upbeat track of Yalla Habibi

The makers of Ramachandra Boss & Co have released the first single from the film. It is titled Yalla Habibi. The lyrical video features snippets of the cast grooving to Arabic beats . The music is vibrant and the rhythm goes well with the lyrics. The number is likely to appeal to the younger audience.

The music of Yalla Habibi has been composed by Midhun Mukundan, while the lyrics have been penned by Suhail Koya. This groovy track has been sung by Zia Ul Haq, Vidyaa Prakash, and the composer himself. Ramachandra Boss & Co is all set to release in theatres this Onam. It will clash at the box office with King of Kotha.

More about Ramachandra Boss & Co

Nivin Pauly will be seen portraying the role of Ramachandra Boss in the movie. In the teaser, he was labelled as someone who represents the interests of common people. However, his character later embarks on a mission of creating a company to carry out a heist at the Amar Palace. The movie is likely to have action-packed sequences with a hint of comedy. The star cast of the film includes Vinay Forrt, Jaffer Idukki, Vijilesh, Mamitha Baiju, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, and Sreenath Babu.