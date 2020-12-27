Yash & Radhika Marked 4th Collaboration With 'Santhu Straight Forward'; Know Triva

Yash became a pan-India star in 2018 after his action-thriller KGF: Chapter 1 was released, alhough the actor enjoyed a massive fanbase in the Kannad film industry. After the release, his previous releases also trended in the search lists, as his fans were keen to explore more of his work. Among all the others, one such work of the actor, which has left an impression on the audience, is his 2015 release Santhu Straight Forward. Interestingly, the film marked his 4th collaboration with wife Radhika Pandit. Here is a bunch of lesser-known facts about the film that might surprise you.

Santhu Straight Forward movie trivia

The Kannad-language action-comedy was dubbed in two languages, that is Hindi and Tamil. For Hindi, it was titled Rambo Straight Forward, and for Tamil, the makers titled it Sooryavamsi.

Interestingly, it was also the last project Yash and Radhika Pandit united for, so far. Two months prior to the release of the film, the duo got engaged and in December they tied the knot.

The film was said to be the Kannad remake of the Tamil film Vaalu. However, News Karnataka reported that the director of the film had clarified that it is not a remake but a loose adaptation of it.

Yash-starrer beat Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivaay in Karnataka in the first week. As per the report of Yahoo News, the first-week collection of the film was around ₹13 cores.

Singer and film producer V. Harikrishna has composed for original score and soundtracks of the film.

Actors Shobhraj and Neenam Ashwath marked guest appearance in the song Self Made Shehazada while P. Ravi Shankar essayed the character of Dubai Bhai for his guest appearance.

Yash's movies

On the professional front, the 34-year-old actor recently wrapped the shoot of his upcoming film, KGF: Chapter 2. The sequel of 2018's release will also feature Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. Raveena will essay a pivotal character while Sanjay will be the antagonist in the film. Cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda took to Twitter to share the photo of Sanjay Dutt and revealed that the Hyderabad schedule has been completed.

End of Hyderabad schedule (climax fight) and end of @duttsanjay sir portion for #kgfchapter2. Had an Amazing experience capturing the legend on camera. #Adheera pic.twitter.com/adieexUa89 — Bhuvan Gowda (@bhuvangowda84) December 20, 2020

