Yash Donates Rs. 1.5 Crore To Kannada Film Industry Workers: 'It's A Ray Of Hope'

Actor Yash recently made a big announcement that he will be donating Rs 1.5 Crores to the Kannada film industry workers as they had been badly affected due to the pandemic. He also provided the details on how much of his donation will reach every worker from the fraternity.

Yash creates a ‘ray of hope’ for the Kannada film industry workers

Actor Yash recently took to his Instagram handle and announced that he will be donating 1.5 Crores to the Kannada film industry workers. In the post, he first stated that the COVID-19 pandemic had proven to be an invisible enemy that had dismantled the livelihoods of innumerable people across the country. He then shared that his own Kannada film fraternity was badly affected by the same. In the light of grave times everyone lived in, he will be donating each of the 3000 odd members, including all the 21 departments of the film fraternity, a sum of 5000 rupees to their personal accounts from his personal earnings. The actor also stated the fact that he was aware that this might not serve as a solution to the loss and the pains caused by the current situation but it could be a ray of hope. He then mentioned how ‘hope’ was a certainty of faith of better times. He ended his note by sending love to everyone and even added hashtags such as ‘together we stand’ and ‘humanity’.

Many of the fans took to Yash’s Instagram post and referred to him as ‘boss’. Many also stated that they appreciated his efforts for the Kannada film industry workers while others exclaimed ‘well done’ on donating such a generous amount to them. Rest all others took to the comment section and dropped in heart symbols and heart-eyed emojis to depict how amazed they were and sent love to the actor. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Yash’s Instagram post.

