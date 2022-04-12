With only a few days left for the grand release of the action-packed magnum opus KGF: Chapter 2, theatres across the country are witnessing hoards of fans rushing to the ticket windows to pre-book the Yash starrer film. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster is set to release on April 14, 2022. The second instalment of the actioner will follow the quest of Yash's character Rocky Bhai to gain control over Narachi.

Apart from the film's larger-than-life sets depicting the deplorable conditions of the Kolar Gold Fields, Yash's persona as a tough and aggressive man on a mission gained adulation from his fandom. In a recent conversation, the 36-year-old actor revealed how he drew a comparison from Bollywood's legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan who established an image of an 'angry young man' in the industry with his hero-centric films.

Yash on being inspired by Amitabh Bachchan's films for KGF: Chapter 2

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Yash was asked about drawing inspiration from veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan for his role to which, he replied by opining that it was 'the essence of the belief system.' Talking about 'hero and his heroism,' the actor pointed out how hero-centric films are widely loved by fans.

He also pointed out that his film has nothing to do with any other film 'in general,' however, it contains the 'essence' that the 'whole of India wants to see.' He also revealed that people who meet him, tell him about how they love such films. During the conversation, a fan also asked Yash if he was interested in a remake of Amitabh Bachchan's films.

He responded to the query by revealing that he is not a big fan of remakes and believed that it was 'better not to touch' Mr Bachchan's films and termed them 'classics.'

KGF: Chapter 2, which will also feature Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in significant roles, is not only special for fans as they waited over three years patiently for the film, but also for the actor since it will be his first project after a brief hiatus post KGF: Chapter 1. Talking about his dedication to the film, Yash said in a press conference, ''I think I want to give my best. If I have taken up a project, I think I should give my best in all possible ways. I generally sit till the release and then start something new.”

Image: KGF: Chapter 2' Poster/Instagram/@amitabhbachchan