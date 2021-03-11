Yash Embroiled In Controversy Due To Land Dispute In His Hometown Hassan, Read Details

KGF star Yash has gotten himself embroiled in a controversy surrounding his piece of land in the village of Hassan. Reportedly, the villagers in Hassan tried to challenge the authority of Yash's parents by speaking to and behaving with them inappropriately. Amongst the many acts that were committed by the villagers in Hassan, Asianet reports that the locals of the village were reportedly barging into the piece of land owned by the star and leaving liquor bottles behind. It was reported that Yash's parents, at one point in time, engaged in a verbal duel with the villagers, which, as per the star himself, was a result of an attack on the workers at Yash's farmhouse by the villagers that transpired very recently.

Further update on Yash's controversy:

Additionally, Asianet reports that the actor will be building a fence around the land in order to avoid the repetition of history. While talking about the same, Yash even revealed that he in fact wants to set an example for everyone by resolving a conflict by the books, instead of contemplating and acting on extreme measures. Furthermore, the actor even revealed that should it come to that, Yash will sacrifice his piece of land for the villagers in Hassan if they stand to benefit from it in any sense of the term or if the government intends on erecting a school there. The final few sections of the post saw the KGF star dwelling onto the plans for his village, which involved the development of a lake for the farmland owners in the nearby vicinity, which should facilitate their vocation. More details regarding Yash's controversy will be shared with the readers as and when available.

About Yash's KGF Chapter 2:

Yah's upcoming featuring presentation, KGF: Chapter 2, is a sequel to the 2018 period-action blockbuster KGF and is a Prashanth Neel directorial. The film saw Yash essay the lead character of Rocky for the very first time. It is said that the scale of the second instalment has been grander than its predecessor, and in order to achieve the same, the cast and crew members have worked on various aspects of the film tirelessly for the past few months. In addition to Sanjay Dutt (who will be seen playing Adheera, the antagonist of the movie) and Yash, the film will also see Raveena Tandon bring the character of Ramika Sen to life. More details regarding the film will be shared with the readers as and when made available.