Yash Finally Addresses Rumours Of Playing Raavan In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

After the worldwide success of KGF Chapter 2, Yash has become the top choice for filmmakers in India. Recently, he was rumoured to be playing Raavan in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Ramayana. With his recent comments, Yash has seemingly put the rumours of his Bollywood debut to rest.

3 things you need to know:

Yash was offered the role of Raavan in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.

Reports had initially suggested that he had rejected the film but contrary claims followed.

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are reportedly playing Ram-Sita in the mythological drama.

Yash reacts to rumours of Bollywood debut opposite Ranbir and Alia

During his recent visit to Srikanteshwara Temple in Nanjangudu, Yash was accompanied by his wife Radhika Pandit and their two children. He was questioned about his rumoured role in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, and whether he will be making his Bollywood debut with the film. The K.G.F. star said, “I’m not going anywhere.”

Yash’s response seemed to imply that he will not be playing the role of Raavan, as reported earlier. Meanwhile, the status of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as Ram and Sita is also not confirmed. After social media reports suggested that Yash had rejected the role, contrary claims surfaced which suggested that Yash has come on board the project and an official announcement will be made soon.

Yash gives update about the next film

While Yash may or may not be appearing as Raavan in the mythological epic, fans are eagerly awaiting an official announcement on Yash 19.

(Yash in a scene from K.G.F. Chapter 2 | Image: YashTrendsFans/Twitter)

After being inquired about the same, Yash stated that he is "relentlessly working hard" along with the cast and crew for the film. He added that he is "working without wasting a single second" and an official announcement will soon follow.